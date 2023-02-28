Home News Mayors of Uribe and Castilla La Nueva elected members of the Board of Directors of Cormacarena
Mayors of Uribe and Castilla La Nueva elected members of the Board of Directors of Cormacarena

Mayors of Uribe and Castilla La Nueva elected members of the Board of Directors of Cormacarena

Unanimously, the mayors Fernando Amézquita Herrera from Castilla La Nueva and Alexander García Meneses from Uribe, were elected as new members of the Cormacarena Board of Directors for the period 2023-2024 during the Corporate General Assembly.

The appointed representatives will now support decision-making in favor of caring for and protecting natural resources and to continue executing projects and programs that have a positive impact on the environment of the department of Meta.

On the other hand, the director of the Corporation Andrés Felipe García Céspedes, presented in the Assembly a detailed management report on the advances of the environmental goals and the fulfillment of each one of the 8 programs of the Institutional Action Plan.

The official assured that they are the Corporation with the highest growth at the Nation level in Payments for Environmental Services; This is what the work of the corporations will be transferred to: to carry out actions coordinated with the communities, the best defenders of the environment.

Source: Cormacarena

