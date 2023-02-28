Unanimously, the mayors Fernando Amézquita Herrera from Castilla La Nueva and Alexander García Meneses from Uribe, were elected as new members of the Cormacarena Board of Directors for the period 2023-2024 during the Corporate General Assembly.

The appointed representatives will now support decision-making in favor of caring for and protecting natural resources and to continue executing projects and programs that have a positive impact on the environment of the department of Meta.

On the other hand, the director of the Corporation Andrés Felipe García Céspedes, presented in the Assembly a detailed management report on the advances of the environmental goals and the fulfillment of each one of the 8 programs of the Institutional Action Plan.

The official assured that they are the Corporation with the highest growth at the Nation level in Payments for Environmental Services; This is what the work of the corporations will be transferred to: to carry out actions coordinated with the communities, the best defenders of the environment.

Source: Cormacarena

