Status: 04/05/2023 11:18 p.m

The English soccer record champions Manchester United have returned with their first league victory in six weeks in the fight for the Champions League places, but cannot get past the nouveau riche competitor Newcastle United.

Manchester won 1-0 (1-0) against FC Brentford on Wednesday evening (April 5th, 2023) and thus climbed back to fourth place, which means qualification for the premier class at the end of the season. Newcastle (both 53 points) are still in third place with the same number of points in front of the “Red Devils”, which at the same time won 5-1 (2-1) at relegation candidates West Ham United.

Sabitzer hangs up for Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur (50) slipped to fifth place and have already played a game more than Newcastle and Manchester. At the top, Arsenal (72) and champions Manchester City (64) are far behind.

Marcus Rashford (27th) gave Man United a deserved lead. Marcel Sabitzer, on loan from Bayern Munich, cleverly prepared the goal with a header. On the Brentford side, new international Kevin Schade came on after 62 minutes and then caused a real danger in Manchester’s penalty area.

Joelinton scores twice for Newcastle

Callum Wilson (6th/46th), former Hoffenheimer Joelinton (13th/90th) and ex-Dortmunder Alexander Isak (82nd) ​​scored for Newcastle. The traditional club was taken over in 2021 by a consortium led by the Saudi state fund and is playing at the top this season. The first Champions League participation in 20 years beckons.