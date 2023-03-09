Home Sports Premier League club Arsenal London with a draw
In the Premier League, struggling in Europe: Arsenal have stumbled on their way to their first international title in 29 years. The Londoners drew 2-2 (1-1) in the first leg of the Europa League at Sporting Lisbon on Thursday and will have to be more effective in the second leg on March 16th.

William Saliba (22′) and an own goal by Hidemasa Morita (62′) still brought Arsenal a draw, which left a number of chances. Sporting, who have been relegated to the Champions League, also showed themselves to be strong and dangerous, Goncalo Inacio (34th) and Paulinho (55th) scored for the Portuguese.

In England, Premier League leaders Arsenal are heading for their first league title since 2004. The last triumph on the international stage was a long time ago: in 1994 the “Gunners” won the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

AS Roma also won their first leg against Real Sociedad San Sebastian 2-0 (1-0). The team of star coach Jose Mourinho struggled against the Spaniards for a long time, but Stephan El Shaarawy (13th) and Marash Kumbulla (87th) made the difference with their goals.

