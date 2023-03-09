The German legends of electronic music Kraftwerk join the thirty anniversary of the festival South Pyreneeswhich will be held between July 7 and 29. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Absolute pioneers of electronic music, the Germans Kraftwerk they will act on Friday July 21 at the Lanuza Amphitheater (Huesca)within the Pirineos Sur poster, an event that will run from the beginning of July to the end of July, specifically from the 7th to the 29th. Kraftwerk have influenced various generations of artists and not only electronic, but their way of understanding music has captivated also artists of rock, rap, pop and practically any genre, both for their contribution to electronic music and for their surprising ability to create captivating and immortal melodies.

Tickets for the concert will be available from tomorrow Friday from 12 noon at the South Pyrenees website y See Ticketswhere you can also purchase those of the rest of the artists confirmed as Rubén Blades, Dubioza Kolektiv, Zaz, Valeria Castro, Bomba Estéreo, double light, Rozalen o Ludovico Eunaudi, as well as the weekend season tickets, those of the second date being already sold out. In addition, in the coming days the names of the artists yet to be discovered will be announced and who will close the poster for this very special edition of Pirineos Sur.

And it should be remembered that the festival will also feature state names such as those of Love Of Lesbian, Guitarricadelafuente, La Pegatina, Muerdo, Los Chikos del Maíz o Escorzo.

Minors up to eight years of age may purchase free tickets, with a maximum of one minor per adult, except for large families. While young people from 9 to 15 years old will be able to benefit from a special discount on South Pyrenees website.