The discovery took place in an ancient medieval cemetery.

The cemetery in France was used from the 7th to the 10th century AD and simple people were buried in simple graves. Experts have also found items, such as modest copper, bronze and iron jewelry in the burials. A total of 95 graves have been found in the cemetery, many of which are of children. The women found were buried together with the children, with tenderness and affection, according to the visible care of these graves. What’s most exciting to archaeologists is that in one of those three graves, the boy is holding his mother’s hand.

Although the site itself dates from the Bronze Age (about 1400-1300 BC), the cemetery belongs to the Early Middle Ages (7th-10th century AD). Various artifacts indicate that the deceased were clothed and placed in shrouds. The rare objects discovered are modest jewels in copper, bronze and iron, dating back to the era of the Merovingian dynasty, a family of Germanic origin who ruled present-day France, Belgium, part of Germany and Switzerland, from the mid-5th century. century until the year 751, when Pepin the Short, first of the Carolingian dynasty, ascended the throne. This allows the cemetery to be dated between the 7th and 8th centuries AD, but its operation is likely to have lasted until the 9th or 10th century. Double graves are unusual. According to the team of experts the graves were opened several times over the years, not by looters but to make room for new bodies. After a time interval long enough for the soft tissue of the mortal remains to decompose, they would open the grave and deposit a new body of a recently deceased person, often on top of the previously buried remains of the deceased. In addition to the medieval burial complex, the researchers also found objects and remains from different historical periods, from the early Bronze Age to the late Middle Ages, including pottery and graves of various types.