Premier League-Haaland assisted De Bruyne to pass Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth

At 22:00 on August 13th, Beijing time, the second round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season ushered in a focus battle. Manchester City played at home against Bournemouth. In the first half, Haaland assisted Gundogan to break the deadlock. Then, De Bruyne counterattacked with a coquettish shot from the outside of the instep to expand the score. Before halftime, Tintin assisted Foden to win another victory. In the second half, Cancelo’s pass created Lerma’s own goal. At the end of the game, Manchester City beat Bournemouth 4-0 at home and won two consecutive Premier League victories.

In the 1st minute, Manchester City took a corner kick and Ake headed wide. Two minutes later, De Bruyne took a corner kick and Rodri shook his head slightly higher.

In the 5th minute, Mahrez shot a free kick directly to the goal and was blocked by the goalkeeper. A minute later, Manchester City took a corner kick, the first point was pushed out by the defender, and Mahrez kept up with the volley.

In the 9th minute, De Bruyne’s shot was blocked, and the ball came to Foden’s feet, who faced the goalkeeper and was blocked by the opponent.In the 18th minute, Gundogan and Harland collided with the wall, the Norwegian fell to the ground and sent an assist, Gundogan inserted a shot from the far corner and succeeded, Manchester City 1-0.

In the 21st minute, Moore passed the ball, Pearson kept up with the shot and was confiscated by Ederson. In the 27th minute, Mahrez made a cross and Rodri followed and missed the shot.

In the 31st minute, Foden passed the ball, De Bruyne faltered and scored with a coquettish shot from the outer instep of his right foot, Manchester City 2-0.

In the 36th minute, De Bruyne went straight, Foden plugged in at a high speed and hit the defender’s body and refracted into the net, Manchester City 3-0.

In the 44th minute, Cancelo passed the ball, and Haaland’s shot was saved by the goalkeeper. At the end of the first half, Manchester City led Bournemouth 3-0.

In the 55th minute, De Bruyne shot from a small angle and was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 61st minute, Mahrez took a long shot from the outside and goalkeeper Travers saved the ball.

In the 78th minute, Cancelo swayed the ball in the penalty area and sent the ball to the goal. The ball hit Bournemouth player Lerma and then ran into the net, Manchester City 4-0.

At the end of the game, Manchester City beat Bournemouth 4-0 at home and won two consecutive Premier League victories.

The lineup of the two teams:

Manchester City (433): 31-Ederson/2-Walker (82 minutes, 82-Lewis), 3- Ruben-Dias (64 minutes, 5-Stones), 6-Ake, 7-Can Celo/17-De Bruyne, 16-Rodri, 8-Gundogan (64 minutes, 20-Bernardo-Silva)/47-Foden (46 minutes, 10-Glarish), 9-Haaland (73 minutes, 19-Alvarez), 26-Mahrez

Bournemouth (3421): 1-Travers/8-Lerma, 6-Mipham, 5-Lloyd-Kelley/15-Adam-Smith, 22-Pearson, 4-Lewis- Cook (62 minutes, 19-Stanislas), 17-Stasser/10-Christie (63 minutes, 29-Billing), 16-Tavernier (79 minutes, 25-Senesi)/ 21 – Moore

