Why China's sanctions on Taiwan's thousands of food products open the door to TSMC chips?

Why China's sanctions on Taiwan's thousands of food products open the door to TSMC chips?

Fluffy and crispy puffed corn is wrapped in fragrant condensed milk – the creamy coconut-flavored Sweet Corn Crisp has been a hit in China for years.

In addition to being delicious, the brand name “Goodbye,” which means “performing well,” has also made the snack a lucky charm, believed to have the power to make electronics work smoothly.

But the green packaging featuring the darling elf is disappearing from supermarket shelves in China.

These snacks are one of more than 2,000 Taiwanese products that Beijing has suspended imports following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Other banned products include candy, soft drinks, pineapple cakes, soy sauce, instant noodles, enzymes, frozen fish and citrus fruits.

The banned goods account for about two-thirds of Taiwan’s food exports to mainland China, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

But strangely, Beijing has not sanctioned Taiwan’s most important industry, chips.

“Symbolic sanctions”

China has suspended imports of frozen hairtail and horse mackerel from Taiwan.(AP: By Han Guan)

This is not the first time Beijing has imposed economic sanctions on Taiwan in recent years.

In March 2021, China said Taiwanese pineapples may carry “harmful organisms”, posing a threat to Chinese agriculture.

Six months later, they also suspended the import of Taiwanese Sakyamuni and Lianwu for similar reasons.

Official explanations for the new sanctions were mixed.

While China‘s state-run Beijing Evening News said the move was a “countermeasure” against Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said earlier this week that some products were not marked as “Taiwan, China” because of their origin. It was intercepted by Chinese customs.

China‘s General Administration of Customs said that the frozen white hairtail and frozen horse mackerel banned from import this time were “positive for the new coronavirus on the packaging”, and citrus fruits also contained harmful organisms and pesticides.

The Chinese government has not stated the specific reasons for the suspension of the import of Guobiao corn and other snacks.

The ABC has contacted China‘s Ministry of Commerce for comment.

