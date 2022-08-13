The Brazilian unleashed (double) in the second consecutive victory of the Parisians in the league. Mbappé and Sanches also scored

It does all the Psg. On the contrary, Neymar does everything or almost everything and continues to make a show. Also yesterday two goals and various plays. More with Messi than with Mbappé, whom he denied a penalty after the French had missed from the spot. Small disagreements between stars who still paved Montpellier 5-2, even with goals from Mbappé and Sanches.

understanding — The game is all one-way. And from the very first minutes. In short, Donnarumma does not see the ball, except to relaunch the game from below. The PSG manages the maneuver rather united, with a uniform 3-4-3, with Verratti in double play with Vitinha, and Messi free behind Ney and Mbappé. Galtier’s team does not fray, as too often last season with Pochettino on the bench. The technical change above all stimulates Neymar, the one of the three in front to commit himself even more in retreat, going to press and running across the board. While under construction, the Brazilian confirms the agreement with Messi. Less with Mbappé who is ignored by the Brazilian in the 30th minute in an action verticalized by the Argentine.

bis — However, it is the Frenchman who takes possession of the ball to take the first penalty in the 23rd minute. The number 7 gets it saved and no one goes to console him. Mbappé cheered himself up in the 39th minute by unloading a powerful right foot from the right, a shot that Sacko deflected into the net. The first, but only because the Montpellier goalkeeper saves everything on Messi (26 ‘and 29’), as well as on Mbappé (27 ‘). But Omlin can do nothing when at 42 ‘on the spot Neymar shows up this time, denying the shot to the Frenchman who asked him with some insistence: the Brazilian however is not wrong. See also Skriniar by Saturday: the PSG tries to close. Then Bremer will snap

applause — In the second half, the same script. Totalitarian PSG and Montpellier who takes another goal after 6 ‘. And again by the hand, indeed, of Neymar’s header who anticipates the uncertain exit of Omlin by diving, on Hakimi’s cross from the right, fouled by a defender. The guests return to the surface in the 13th minute with Khazri who, forgotten by Kimpembe, throws in on Donnarumma’s rebound on Wahi. But at 24 ‘there is already the Parisian trio. With Mbappé, on the developments of a Neymar corner. The three of a kind, the Brazilian denied him the Var. A pity, for the goal embroidered with a stop in the chest and shot from a play by Messi (40 ‘). Sanches instead closes the account, what Maldini wanted at Milan. The Portuguese, on the other hand, wanted at all costs the PSG with which he scored on his debut, 1 ‘after having replaced Verratti (43’). The seal on the curtain by Mbiay (46 ‘) is irrelevant. Much more important was the applause for Neymar from the fans who whistled him in May. Perhaps the emir should keep a champion like this, to aim for the Champions League again.

