Premier League: Haaland’s goal record puts Manchester City on top

Also thanks to a goal record from Erling Haaland Manchester City in the English Premier League again the lead of the title rivals FC Arsenal accepted.

The Norwegian star attacker scored 3-0 (0-0) against the defending champion on Wednesday (May 3rd, 2023) in the 70th minute West Ham United his 35th goal of the season.

Cole and Shearer relieved

Andy Cole and Alan Shearer scored 34 goals in the past in the Premier League. Man City are one point ahead of Arsenal on 79 points and have played a game fewer.

Defender Nathan Aké had previously scored the opening goal with a header in the 52nd minute, Phil Foden (85th) made the final score. Team manager Pep Guardiola gave ex-Bielefeld Stefan Ortega confidence in goal, but Ilkay Gündogan was missing from the starting lineup.

Salah redeems Liverpool against West Ham

In another catch-up game, he sat down FC Liverpool against Fulham with 1:0 (1:0) through. Liverpool goalgetter Mohamed Salah made the decision in favor of the “Reds“.

With this hard-fought success, coach Jürgen Klopp’s team moved up to four points behind the fourth-placed record champions Manchester United approach, who, however, has played two games less.