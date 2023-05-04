Home » Premier League: Haaland’s goal record puts Manchester City on top
Sports

Premier League: Haaland’s goal record puts Manchester City on top

by admin
Premier League: Haaland’s goal record puts Manchester City on top

Status: 05/03/2023 11:13 p.m

Also thanks to a goal record from Erling Haaland Manchester City in the English Premier League again the lead of the title rivals FC Arsenal accepted.

The Norwegian star attacker scored 3-0 (0-0) against the defending champion on Wednesday (May 3rd, 2023) in the 70th minute West Ham United his 35th goal of the season.

Cole and Shearer relieved

Andy Cole and Alan Shearer scored 34 goals in the past in the Premier League. Man City are one point ahead of Arsenal on 79 points and have played a game fewer.

  • Current Table
    arrow right

Defender Nathan Aké had previously scored the opening goal with a header in the 52nd minute, Phil Foden (85th) made the final score. Team manager Pep Guardiola gave ex-Bielefeld Stefan Ortega confidence in goal, but Ilkay Gündogan was missing from the starting lineup.

Salah redeems Liverpool against West Ham

In another catch-up game, he sat down FC Liverpool against Fulham with 1:0 (1:0) through. Liverpool goalgetter Mohamed Salah made the decision in favor of the “Reds“.

With this hard-fought success, coach Jürgen Klopp’s team moved up to four points behind the fourth-placed record champions Manchester United approach, who, however, has played two games less.

See also  Kiteboarding, the stage of the world circuit starts in Oristano

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia, news. Raid on Kiev. Explosions...

Zhangzhou: Carry forward traditional culture and inherit Taizu...

Play-off newcomer Akira Schmid stunned the entire league

What is the Met Gala and why NBA...

BVB: Change from Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid...

Football: Palladino “Di Gregorio is a phenomenon, the...

Hundreds of boats compete for the stream, students...

PSG suspended after Saudi Arabia trip

goal by El Shaarawy who then goes ko....

Stuttgart versus Frankfurt – the goals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy