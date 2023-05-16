Premier League: Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City “Fox” is worrying about relegation – yqqlm

Original title: Premier League: Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City “Fox” is worrying about relegation

On the 15th, Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-0 in the away game. While achieving seven consecutive victories, the opponent’s hope of relegation became increasingly slim.

Liverpool, which had a dismal start to the season, finally revealed some of its former glory as the season drew to a close. Although the Egyptian striker Salah failed to score that day, he continued to attack the opponent’s defense with his outstanding speed, and finally completed a “hat trick” of assists. The young England midfielder Jones was in excellent form. He first hit the ball and broke the net in the 33rd minute, then turned around and hit the shot 3 minutes later.

Liverpool has created many good opportunities since then, but in the end only Arnold kicked the “world wave” outside the penalty area to knock on the opponent’s door, and the score was fixed at 3:0.

After 36 rounds, Liverpool is 1 point behind fourth place Manchester United, but has one more game than the “Red Devils”. Leicester City continues to rank second to last, with a gap of 2 points from the relegation zone. Their last two opponents are Newcastle United in third and West Ham United in 15th. (Zhang Wei)