Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves debuts today on Paramount+ – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ended up being a rather unusual movie, because while fans and critics seemed to enjoy their time watching it in theaters, the film wasn’t a huge success in the box office sense. The film has made more than $200 million after opening in theaters around the world, which isn’t the biggest turnaround considering it was made on a reported $150 million budget. Still, since wrapping its theatrical run, the film has debuted on DVD and Blu-ray, and now also on Paramount+, marking its entry to the streaming service.

If you haven’t seen the movie and do subscribe to Paramount+, it’s well worth a watch, especially if you’re a fan of DnD and fantasy worlds.

