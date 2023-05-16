Home » Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves debuts today on Paramount+ – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Technology

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves debuts today on Paramount+ – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

by admin
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves debuts today on Paramount+ – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ended up being a rather unusual movie, because while fans and critics seemed to enjoy their time watching it in theaters, the film wasn’t a huge success in the box office sense. The film has made more than $200 million after opening in theaters around the world, which isn’t the biggest turnaround considering it was made on a reported $150 million budget. Still, since wrapping its theatrical run, the film has debuted on DVD and Blu-ray, and now also on Paramount+, marking its entry to the streaming service.

If you haven’t seen the movie and do subscribe to Paramount+, it’s well worth a watch, especially if you’re a fan of DnD and fantasy worlds.

PleaseWatch our review of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves here

See also  incoming voicemails with self-destruct...

You may also like

More regeneration and circular economy

AEW: Fight Forever Achievements Released on Xbox Store

Artificial intelligence will soon replace this very common...

Make an appointment to run! “Pokémon GO Plus”...

Tracking your own suitcases while flying is now...

Bluetooth speaker measurement｜Fedner RIFF can also be used...

tribe29 checkmk Appliance: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial...

The PVE hero mode of “Fighting Attack 2”...

With Apple’s artificial intelligence, the iPhone can give...

The #believeinyourself finalist and the microscopy revolution

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy