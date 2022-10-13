If it weren’t for the RTX 4090 being too strong, I would have forgotten that the Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards are also officially on sale today. The price in Taiwan is Arc A770 NT$ 11900 yuan and Arc A750 NT$ 9690 yuan. Both of them can be tied with the RTX 3060 in terms of performance. Small win, and comparable to the current RTX 3060 price.

In addition to the Intel limited edition in the first wave, there is also an ACER Predator Arc A770, which is definitely more cost-effective than the Intel limited edition; it’s just that no other partner has launched a self-made card in the first wave, which also shows that Whether manufacturers or players are still waiting and watching, this start depends on how Intel can turn the situation around through marketing.

The price of the first wave of Arc A770 and RTX 3060 is the same $11900, but the price of RTX 3060 has been reduced recently, so the general price will be lower.

INTEL ARC A750 8G (2050MHz/27cm/three-year warranty) limited edition graphics card $9690

INTEL ARC A770 16G (2100MHz/27cm/three-year warranty) limited edition graphics card $11900

ACER Predator Arc A770 16G (2400MHz/26.7cm/Three Years Warranty) Predator Cooling System *Early Bird Discount $9990

In terms of performance, according to the previous test, the Arc A770 averaged 73.9 FPS for AAA games at 1440p resolution, and 74.4 FPS for DXR games. If the RTX 3060 is used as the benchmark, the Arc A770 has a performance lead of 6% and 9% in AAA games, while the A750 is a small loss and the same situation; as for DXR games, the difference is not much different.

In terms of light-chasing games, Arc A770 and A750 do have the ability to fight against RTX 3060, and even light-chasing directly overtakes AMD’s performance, but now the support of light-chasing games is related to the popularity of XeSS. Where it needs to be sacrificed, I also expect more and more major games to support Intel Arc graphics cards at the first time.

source: coolpc.com.tw