Original title: Blakeney 37+8+7 Wu Guanxi 15 points and 12 rebounds Jiangsu beat Fujian

On October 13, the CBA regular season continued. Fujian played against Jiangsu. After four quarters, Jiangsu defeated Fujian 107-96 and ushered in the first victory of the new season.

In the first round, Fujian narrowly beat Beijing and Jiangsu lost to Jilin. At the beginning of the game, the two teams were evenly matched in strength, and the scores alternated for many times. In the second quarter, Jiangsu fired from the outside and took the initiative. At the end of the half, Jiangsu took the lead by 5 points. In the second half, both sides sent a double foreign aid lineup. Jiangsu’s foreign aid was more powerful. The difference quickly approached 20 points. Fujian launched a counterattack in the last quarter, but it was too late. In the end, Jiangsu won Fujian lightly.

On the data side:

Fujian: McGee 29 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Chen Linjian 14 points and 4 rebounds, Meike 13 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, Li Yiyang 11 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Huang Yichao 7 points, Li Jianghuai 5 points and 3 assists, Zhang Xu 5 points, Wang Yixiong 4 points and 2 assists, Zeng Lingxuan 4 points, Tian Guisen 2 points

Jiangsu: Blakeney 37 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, Zhao Luzhou 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks, Shi Hongfei 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, Wu Guanxi 15 points and 12 rebounds, Liu Zhixuan 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Williams 6 points and 5 rebounds , Ni Yongkang 4 points, Wu Yujia 2 points 2 steals, Yan Shi 2 points 2 rebounds, Cui Xiaolong 2 points 4 assists

