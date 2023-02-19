Premier League round-up: Arsenal come back to win, Man City meet draw 2023-02-19 17:29:52.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wei

Arsenal, which experienced a small trough before, won a key victory on the 18th. They reversed and defeated Aston Villa 4:2 after falling behind twice, and continued to maintain their advantage in the championship competition.

Manchester City, which overwhelmed the “leader” in the last round, was tied 1:1 by Nottingham Forest at the last moment, and continued to rank second in the league with a 2-point disadvantage in the case of one more game.

After losing the “Battle of Tianwangshan” in the last round, Arsenal have a record of 1 draw and 2 losses in the last three rounds of the Premier League. Compared with their previous impressive report card, it has been a small trough for Arsenal recently.

In the away game against Villa on the 18th, Arsenal conceded the first goal in just five minutes of the game. The home team counterattacked with a long pass, and Watkins scored with a low shot. However, Mings made a header error in the 16th minute, giving Arsenal a chance. Saka volleyed from the penalty area to equalize the score. Villa then continued to maintain the offensive and scored again in the 31st minute. Coutinho received a pass from his teammate from the left in the penalty area and succeeded in a low shot, and Villa once again took the lead.

Low tide continues? Arsenal disagree. In the 61st minute, Zinchenko took a long shot from outside the penalty area, and the ball got close to the goal post and went into the net. The balance of luck also seems to be in favor of Arsenal. In the 93rd minute, Jorginho took a long shot from outside the penalty area. The ball hit the crossbar and bounced off the head of Villa goalkeeper Martinez and bounced into the net. Before the final whistle, Villa got a corner kick and Martinez also rushed forward to participate in the attack. Arsenal launched a quick counterattack after a clearance, and Martinelli pushed the empty goal to lock the score at 4:2.

Manchester City, which managed to catch up with Arsenal, was not so lucky. Although they relied on Bay Silva’s left-footed shot before the end of the first half to take the lead, many attacks after that failed. Nottingham Forest replaced Wood in the 79th minute, and the high center forward outflanked the goal five minutes later. In the end, the defending champion, who had 23 shots in the game, could only take one point away from Nottingham.

On the same day, Chelsea lost 0:1 at home to the bottom-ranked Southampton, Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2:0 away, Everton beat Leeds United 1:0, Fulham beat Brighton 1:0, Brent Ford drew 1:1 with Crystal Palace, and Wolves lost 0:1 to Bournemouth.