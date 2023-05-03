Premier League round-up: Chelsea and Arsenal return to top spot 2023-05-03 18:55:27.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Zhang Wei

Arsenal, unbeaten in nearly four rounds, defeated Chelsea 3-1 on the 2nd, thus returning to the top of the Premier League standings with a two-point advantage. However, they have two games more than defending champions Manchester City next.

In the previous 4 rounds, 3 draws and 1 loss, especially the complete defeat to Manchester City in the “Battle of Tianwangshan”, inevitably frustrated Arsenal’s morale. However, on the 2nd, Arsenal faced the giants Chelsea in the same city at home, and Arsenal won without any difficulty.

In the 18th minute, Erdegaard received a cross from the left from the penalty area of ​​Erdegaard and shot the ball non-stop. The ball hit the lower edge of Chelsea’s goal crossbar and bounced into the net. In the 31st minute, Xhaka made a cross from Arsenal after consecutive passes from the left. Odegaard faced the almost useless Chelsea defense in the middle and outflanked the goal to make another victory. Only 3 minutes later, Arsenal’s cross from the right caused chaos in Chelsea’s penalty area. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus seized the opportunity to score from a small angle, and Arsenal had the chance to win.

Although Marduk pushed and scored in the 65th minute to help Chelsea recover a point, the visiting team, which had only 7 shots in the game, was ultimately unable to reverse the defeat. Lampard suffered a six-game losing streak after returning to the Chelsea coaching position, including four in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently ranked 12th, nine points above the relegation zone. Although Arsenal returned to the top spot, if Manchester City beat West Ham United at home on the 3rd, the “Gunners” will give up the top spot.