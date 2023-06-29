Sports recovery signed by Starpool – Sport Marketing News

After a physical effort it is necessary to give the body a break adequate rest period so that the muscles can recover and restore their optimal functionality. This phase is essential as it allows the physique to activate the processes of reconstruction and regeneration necessary to settle down and to increase one’s capabilities in view of a new effort. The mind, with its significant impact on an athlete’s sporting ability, also needs rest. Indeed, it is now known that the psychic recovery it decreases the risk of accidents, improves decision-making precision and speed, promotes sleep and a quick recovery after intense physical effort. The metodo Starpool puts the individual at the centre, bringing benefits to the body and mind, maintaining their balance. It is an approach that is based on scientific research and is reflected in the design and implementation of technologies and spaces dedicated to wellness aimed not only at the daily care of one’s own psycho-physical wellbeing but also to post workout recovery. There are two formats developed by the company in the field of professional sport: Recovery Lab e Recovery Station, that adapt to be installed in training centers or even in the private homes of the athletes.

It all starts from millenary tradition of thermalism and its cornerstones: heat, water, rest. Hence, the commitment of the Scientific Research Department Starpool in the development of technologies and programs of use with the aim of exploiting the physiological reaction of the organism to heat, cold and Dry Float Therapy, in order to increase sports performance and promote optimal recovery.

Heat physiology: When the external temperature and humidity vary, the body reacts with a physiological response based on the perceived differences. Vasodilation, activation of the circulatory system e sweating are mechanisms that are triggered in a subjective measure for maintain the thermal balance of the organism. Thanks to constant research, Starpool technologies are able to exploit the body’s physiological reactions which, applied in the world of sport, produce beneficial effects through different types of heat, such as the dry and intense heat of the Finnish sauna and the deep of infrared therapy.

Cold physiology: The cold has always been used in sports to promote recovery. From a physiological point of view, low temperatures can cause various reactions in the body. The exposure time and cooling rate will determine the intensity and type of these reactions. Reduction of muscle pain, vasoconstriction, activation of the endocrine system are just some of the physiological responses that are triggered in reaction to intense cold.

Fisiologia della Dry Float Therapy: Thanks to a reduced perception of weight and a dry environment that does not alter the vestibular system, the brain recognizes the possibility of relaxing and reducing the activation of the neuromotor system, thus triggering a virtuous mechanism of both physical and mental regeneration. If integrated into training with specific use programs, Dry Float Therapy activates the circulation and stimulates the cardiovascular system, thanks to the activation of the parasympathetic system.

L’alternation of physiologiesinterpreted and adapted to the needs of professional sport, through programs developed by the Starpool Scientific Research Department in collaboration with the coaching staff of the sports realities, brings proven psycho-physical benefits to the athlete.

Recovery Lab e Recovery Station they are built on the needs of teams, teams or even individual athletes. Each environment is designed and engineered to measure and effectiveness is guaranteed not only by careful space design it’s yes cutting-edge technologiesbut above all from definition of usage programs which are integrated into the athletes’ training moments, contributing to the improvement of performance. The two formats are designed for one use pre-activitya fundamental phase to prepare the physique e reduce the risk of injury going to act on passive muscle warm-up and the mental focus before entering the field. Post-activity ensure optimal recovery with programs designed for reduce muscle soreness and the risk of over-fatigue, improve the quality of sleep and, if necessary, treat the acute injury. Last but not least the unloading daysin which the athlete can attend the Recovery Lab to follow a program aimed at prevention and to psycho-physical resilience.

The choice of the optimal solution is guaranteed by Starpool consultancy, training, engineering and assistance, to find the best combination and the most effective use of tools, including:

Sport Sauna: the Finnish sauna which, thanks to its warmth dry and intense, maximizes the effectiveness of training programs and helps to enhance sports performance, always raising them to the highest levels. From the ergonomic and functional designwas created to integrate perfectly into spaces dedicated to recovery.

Sport Infrared Cabin: a welcoming and functional environment to take advantage of regenerating power of infrared rays, thanks to an ergonomic seat that transfers a deep heat through special lamps positioned on the back. There Infrared Therapy stimulates blood circulation, promoting skin healing and muscle relaxation.

Sport Infrared Lounger: valid alternative to the Infrared Cabin, it is the ideal solution for creating comfortable stations dedicated to infrared therapy, particularly functional in the case of simultaneous flows of customers. Thank you adjustable backrest and its ergonomic shapefits perfectly into areas dedicated to fitness recovery.

Ice Bath: the simple and versatile solution to make real baths in ice water and get all the benefits of cold therapy; ideal for recovery in the world of professional sport, in gyms and even at home. The compact dimensions make this tub easy to transport and install anywhere with a water temperature which, through a simple touch-screen device, can be set in a range from +4°C to +38°C.

Zerobody Cryo: Starpool’s revolution in the world of cold therapy; its innovation lies in the simplicity, safety and usability of the application thanks to a patented membrane that envelops the whole body without the need to get wet, allowing sitting at an operating temperature of 4-6 degreesin a safe environment e non-invasive. Gradual access allows an easy approach to cold therapy, with a unique solution in the world, which brings the same benefits of cryotherapy and ice water immersion. Furthermore, Zerobody Cryo guarantees less aggressive exposure to the cold, offering the user all the comfort deriving from a dry floating condition.

Zerobody Dry Float: il innovative and patented systemto regenerate body and mind. Born from extensive scientific research on the benefits of floating in water, Zerobody Dry Float is an effective and versatile solution that offers all the benefits of Dry Float Therapy: the body floats on more than 400 liters of warm water, without the need to undress or get wet. Dry Float Therapy exploits the benefits of floating to allow body and mind to recover energy in an easy, versatile and suitable way for everyone. Zerobody Dry Float, unique system in the world able to offer the benefits of gravity reduction is a technological innovation at the service of regenerative well-being that produces positive effects on: stress, muscle and joint pain, sleep, concentration, psycho-physical recovery. Thanks to the Mindfulness programs and breathing techniques included in the software, the system maximizes the effectiveness of mental training, an indispensable element in the life of a professional sportsman.

Starpool, moreover, is partner Of Virgin Club all over Italy, DreamFit e Go Fit in Spain, Crunch Fitness e iCRYO in the USA and Cryopointin Germany. The Trentino company collaborates with the Olympic cross-country skier Frederick Pellegrinothe biathlon world champion Dorothea Wiererthe gold medal at the biathlon championships Denise Herrmann Wickthe cycling championGianni Mosconthe Italian Crossfit championStefano Migliorinil’ FC South Tyroll’Hockey Club Bolzano, l’ Trento Basketball Eagle and the Trentino Volley.Starpool has also been chosen by large international teams such as i san francisco 49ersi Los Angeles Ramsi Minnesota Vikings, i Cleveland Browns e i Carolina Panthers per la US National Football League while for the US Major League Baseballdai New York Metsi San Francisco Giants i Seattle Mariners e i Chicago Cubs oltre alla American National Soccer Teamand US hockey champions Carolina Hurricanes. There are also many teams from US National Collegiate Athletic Association: Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson University, Ohio State Buckeyes, Rutgers University, University of Florida, University of Houston, University of Nebraska, University of North Dakota, University of Okhlaoma e Winner Circle Athletics.

Starpool, after the launch of the format at FIBO, the world fitness show in Cologne held last April, is also bringing integrated recovery toEPIC 2023the international congress of BREATHl’ EuroLeague Players’ Association which will be held at Cesena,at Technogym Village, on 1st July 2023manifestation of which it is Official Wellness Partner. During the congress, world-renowned experts from different professional fields will share their latest scientific research, methodologies and experiences with the wider basketball and sports community on the topics of performance, athletic training, nutrition, data analysis , sports psychology, traumatology and more. always to July, from 17 to 22the Trentino company will be present, with its Recovery Labs, at“The Sanctuary” the sports-cultural week organized byNational Basketball Players Association (NBPA) American for its stars of theNBAin Andalusia, with a program made up of preparation, training and recovery sessions at the Higuerón Training Center in Fuengirola, a brand new and avant-garde facility overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, a few kilometers from Malaga.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

