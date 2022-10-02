Home Sports Premier League roundup: Arsenal win derby vs Liverpool at home
Sports

Premier League roundup: Arsenal win derby vs Liverpool at home

by admin
Premier League roundup: Arsenal win derby vs Liverpool at home

original title:

Premier League roundup: Arsenal win derby vs Liverpool

Xinhua News Agency, London, October 1st (Reporter Zhang Wei) Arsenal defeated Tottenham 3:1 on the 1st and continued to lead the Premier League standings. Liverpool’s home game against Brighton started 0:2, and the two teams ended 3:3 without a score.

Arsenal played at home that day, and in the 20th minute, they took the lead with the world wave outside the penalty area of ​​Partey. Shortly thereafter, Richarlison won a penalty for Tottenham, and Kane made a penalty to bring the two teams back to the same starting line.

After changing sides and fighting again, Saka kicked the goal from the right side of the penalty area and was blocked by Tottenham goalkeeper Loris. Jesus made a supplementary shot and scored to help the home team take the lead again in the 49th minute. The backward Tottenham was hit hard again before they could make a difference. Emerson was sent off with a direct red card in the 62nd minute for stamping on Martinelli. Xhaka hit a shot in the penalty area 5 minutes later, extending the score to 3:1.

Seeing that there was no hope of a comeback, Tottenham coach Conte simply replaced many main players such as Sun Xingmin and Kane. Although Tottenham continued to temporarily rank third after 8 rounds, there was a 4-point gap with the “leader” Arsenal. Defending champion Manchester City, who have accumulated 17 points with Tottenham, will start a city battle with Manchester United at home on the 2nd.

At Anfield, Liverpool suffered an accident just 4 minutes into the opening. Belgian striker Trossard feinted in the penalty area and passed Arnold with a low shot from the far corner, giving Brighton a head start in the away game. In the 17th minute, Trossard received a good pass from his teammates and broke into the penalty area for another victory. The score became 2:0.

See also  Bayern's anger!Nashuai is facing the crisis of dismissal, Tuchel taking office is close at hand?_Nagelsman_Competition_Championship

Liverpool, who took the lead in conceding the ball in 5 of their 7 Premier League games this season, started a counterattack in a passive situation. Brazilian Firmino scored a goal in the first and second half to equalize the score for the home team. In the 63rd minute, Brighton defender Webster accidentally made an own goal in defense, and Liverpool was lucky to overtake. However, Trossard completed a “hat-trick” in the 83rd minute and the score was fixed at 3:3.

As a result, Brighton is still in fourth place after playing 7 games, 3 points behind Tottenham. Liverpool, who have also played seven games, are ninth with 10 points.

In addition, Chelsea took the lead in conceding the ball away from Crystal Palace, but finally came back to win 2:1; Newcastle United beat Fulham 4:1 at home; West Ham United sent Wolves 2:0; Everton came from behind, 2: 1 beat Southampton; Brentford and Bournemouth drew 0-0.

You may also like

Tagliani, king of enduro at 42, triumphs in...

Women’s Volleyball World Championships Comprehensive: The Chinese team...

Udinese restarts from Bentegodi: we need to beat...

Batistuta: “Cassano makes me tenderness. Being unpleasant is...

Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team National Table...

Riso Scotti, the goal is to be among...

The APU begins to shoot his film from...

Turning diversity into an opportunity: the lesson for...

Moto3, GP of Thailand: Foggia win over Sasaki...

Pavia, Selpa and breaking latest news Voghe special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy