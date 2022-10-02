original title:

Premier League roundup: Arsenal win derby vs Liverpool

Xinhua News Agency, London, October 1st (Reporter Zhang Wei) Arsenal defeated Tottenham 3:1 on the 1st and continued to lead the Premier League standings. Liverpool’s home game against Brighton started 0:2, and the two teams ended 3:3 without a score.

Arsenal played at home that day, and in the 20th minute, they took the lead with the world wave outside the penalty area of ​​Partey. Shortly thereafter, Richarlison won a penalty for Tottenham, and Kane made a penalty to bring the two teams back to the same starting line.

After changing sides and fighting again, Saka kicked the goal from the right side of the penalty area and was blocked by Tottenham goalkeeper Loris. Jesus made a supplementary shot and scored to help the home team take the lead again in the 49th minute. The backward Tottenham was hit hard again before they could make a difference. Emerson was sent off with a direct red card in the 62nd minute for stamping on Martinelli. Xhaka hit a shot in the penalty area 5 minutes later, extending the score to 3:1.

Seeing that there was no hope of a comeback, Tottenham coach Conte simply replaced many main players such as Sun Xingmin and Kane. Although Tottenham continued to temporarily rank third after 8 rounds, there was a 4-point gap with the “leader” Arsenal. Defending champion Manchester City, who have accumulated 17 points with Tottenham, will start a city battle with Manchester United at home on the 2nd.

At Anfield, Liverpool suffered an accident just 4 minutes into the opening. Belgian striker Trossard feinted in the penalty area and passed Arnold with a low shot from the far corner, giving Brighton a head start in the away game. In the 17th minute, Trossard received a good pass from his teammates and broke into the penalty area for another victory. The score became 2:0.

Liverpool, who took the lead in conceding the ball in 5 of their 7 Premier League games this season, started a counterattack in a passive situation. Brazilian Firmino scored a goal in the first and second half to equalize the score for the home team. In the 63rd minute, Brighton defender Webster accidentally made an own goal in defense, and Liverpool was lucky to overtake. However, Trossard completed a “hat-trick” in the 83rd minute and the score was fixed at 3:3.

As a result, Brighton is still in fourth place after playing 7 games, 3 points behind Tottenham. Liverpool, who have also played seven games, are ninth with 10 points.

In addition, Chelsea took the lead in conceding the ball away from Crystal Palace, but finally came back to win 2:1; Newcastle United beat Fulham 4:1 at home; West Ham United sent Wolves 2:0; Everton came from behind, 2: 1 beat Southampton; Brentford and Bournemouth drew 0-0.