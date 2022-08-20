A goal is enough for Spurs to beat Wolverhampton. Applause also for Kulusevski

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

The third day of the Premier League opens in the name of Harry Kane, who with the goal that decides Tottenham-Wolverhampton gives the Spurs home goal number 1000 and signs his personal number 185, more than all in the Premier with the same club. The match at Tottenham Stadium, won 1-0 by Conte’s team, is just the starter of this round. Tottenham tops the table with 7 points pending the other challenges.

Tottenham-Wolverhampton 1-0 — Cyclone Kane. With a goal that is worth a double record, the center forward signs the narrow victory of Conte’s team: when in the 64th minute he puts Ivan Perisic’s bridge on Son’s corner on the net, the England captain becomes the greatest goalscorer in the history of Premier with only one team (185) and the author of the 1000 home goal for Tottenham. It is the worthy reward for the man of the match, author of all three Spurs shots towards Sa’s goal: the first forced the Wolverhampton goalkeeper to his most difficult save of the match, the second printed himself on the crossbar, the third ended up inside. With his historic goal, also excellent for celebrating his 10 years with the Spurs, Kane got Conte’s team out of trouble, harnessed in the first half by Wolverhampton’s defensive solidity (with 7 Portuguese in the starting lineup including the new signing Nunes), more lively in the second half thanks to the dangerousness of Kane and the forays of Kulusevski and Perisic. Tactically transformative Wolverhampton have confirmed they could also become a good side if they can solve their chronic goal starvation. Attackers like Kane, however, are a rarity … See also Djokovic eliminates Berrettini in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros

THE MATCH — Emotions with a dropper in the first half, with the Wolves’ layout on the pitch that harnesses Tottenham. Nunes in the 42nd minute scares Lloris with a header just wide, Kane in the 45th minute climbs to collect a cross from Perisic from the left and forces Sa to intervene in the first shot on goal of the game for the home team, who closes the first half with a single shot against the 12 of the Wolves. Conte’s screams in the locker room wake up Tottenham, who reappear hitting the crossbar with Kane in the 51st minute. It is precisely the striker who unlocks in the 64th minute, taking a header from Perisic which is worth the double record. The result, despite the commitment of the two attacks, does not change anymore.

THE PROGRAM OF TODAY — Alle ore 16: Crystal Palace-Aston Villa, Everton-Nottingham Forest, Fulham-Brentford, Leicester-Southampton. Alle ore 18.30: Bournemouth-Arsenal.

August 20 – 3:30 pm

