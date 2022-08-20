Alberto Stancanelli will take the place of Albino Ruberti. “I asked Dr. Alberto Stancanelli, councilor of the Court of Auditors, to take up the post of Chief of Staff of the Mayor of Roma Capitale and I thank him for accepting my proposal”. So the mayor Roberto Gualtieri after the scandal of the video published by the sheet and the resignation of the Ruberti. “I will proceed today to request authorization from the President of the Court of Auditors to make the new position formally operational as soon as possible, I thank Albino Ruberti again for the extraordinary work done in recent months”, he adds.

“Alberto Stancanelli is an expert technician, who knows the administration of Roma Capitale thoroughly and with whom I had the opportunity to collaborate in an excellent way in his current capacity as Head of Cabinet of the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility Enrico Giovannini, and before of the minister Paola De Micheli, and also for this reason I had already given him the position of legal advisor to the Mayor », explains Gualtieri regarding the new head of the Cabinet. “In his capacity as legal advisor to the Mayor, pending formal authorization from the Court of Auditors for the new post, Councilor Stancanelli will have a first working meeting with Deputy Head of Cabinet Deputy De Bernardini as early as tomorrow afternoon”.