Status: 02/15/2023 11:22 p.m

Canada’s women’s national soccer team only takes part in the SheBelieves Cup in preparation for the World Cup “under protest”, but a boycott has been averted.

The Olympic champions around captain Christine Sinclair are fighting for equal pay and against the alleged lack of support from the national football association Canada Soccer. “We’re exhausted and we’re on edge. This is probably the most important fight we have as international players and we’re determined to win it.” Sinclair said before the invitational tournament, which starts on Thursday (02/16/2023).

The union for women footballers had published a statement with clear criticism of the association. However, the team will not forego the preparatory tournament.

Protest action expected at SheBelieves Cup

Starting Friday, Canada will play with the USA, Brazil and Japan in the SheBelieves Cup. A message from the team is expected in the opening game against the USA. “I’m sure there will be something” said Sinclair, who recently criticized unequal treatment compared to the men’s team.

According to this, men would have received almost 7.7 million euros in support in 2021, women around 3.5 million. In the previous year, according to the association, the expenses were almost identical.

“We are tired of constantly fighting for fair treatment”

The Canadian association has also recently shortened the days in the training camp and timed the activities on site too closely, which would have a negative impact on the team’s preparations for the World Cup, it said in a recent statement: “We are tired of constantly fighting for fair and equal treatment.”

Also the men’s team wrote an opinion and expressed his support for the women’s team. Canada’s politicians were also called upon to act.

Association promises collective agreement

Canada’s association, Canada Soccer, has promised to negotiate a collective agreement with the two unions for the women’s and men’s national teams. “This agreement, once finalized, will be a historic deal that will bring real change and equal opportunity” the association announced: “It’s a goal worth doing right.”

The women’s world championships will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20th to August 20th. As Olympic champions in Tokyo, Canada is one of the favourites.