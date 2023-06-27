Home » Presentation in Gelsenkirchen: EM mascot: Albärt, Bärnardo or Herzi von Bär
Sports

Presentation in Gelsenkirchen: EM mascot: Albärt, Bärnardo or Herzi von Bär

by admin
Presentation in Gelsenkirchen: EM mascot: Albärt, Bärnardo or Herzi von Bär

As of: 06/20/2023 6:34 p.m

No more football tournament without a mascot. On Tuesday (June 20th, 2023), UEFA presented its symbolic figure for the European Championship 2024 in Germany: a teddy bear in soccer shoes. The name has not yet been decided.

“The mascot pays tribute to the popular teddy bear, which is believed to have been born in Germany at the beginning of the 20th century,” said the umbrella organization. According to the association, the symbolic figure appeared as a surprise guest in a primary school in Gelsenkirchen.

At the 2006 home World Cup, the mascot was a full-grown (plush) lion called Goleo and had no pants on, which had been a topic of conversation for weeks. Goleo had a talking soccer ball called Pille.

Children decide on the name

Over the next two weeks, children from the UEFA school football program and all fans can vote for the name of the 2024 mascot. You can choose from: Albärt, Bärnardo, Bärnheart and Herzi von Bär.

See also  Beauty: the 5 benefits of thermal water on the skin - Magazine

You may also like

Shang Juncheng regrets losing to top seed Analdi...

Bundesliga: Leipzig’s Nkunku is moving to Chelsea

“My son asks me when I will stop....

U21 European Championship – defending champion Germany before...

‘Go Birds’: Singer Zach Bryan trolls Giants QB...

Roberto Álvarez, a great Catalan football bench, dies

Basketball: New head coach: Baskets Bonn confirm commitment...

The identity dilemma of Miguel Indurain, the Navarrese...

Racism incident: understanding in New Zealand – Qatar...

Roy Hodgson agrees to stay on as Crystal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy