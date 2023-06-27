RENAULT TRUCKS Introduced significant improvements to the trucks of the heavy ranges – Companies

Renault Trucks is introducing major improvements to the trucks in its heavy ranges, equipping the Renault Trucks T, T High and C and K with new safety devices and redesigning the cab fittings for even greater comfort, both while driving and during breaks. These technologies will also be available on the Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C.

The cab layout has been optimized to offer the driver an increasingly pleasant environment, which combines ergonomics, comfort of life on board and productivity. The dashboard features a new 12-inch adjustable main digital display. Along with the display is a second 9-inch multifunction touchscreen featuring an intuitive Android Automotive interface for quick access to applications.

The steering wheel can be covered in leather for maximum driving comfort. The seats and dashboard of Renault Trucks T, T High, C and K can be customised: fabric and/or leather for the seats; anthracite gray or black and red for the dashboard. The Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C electric models have a special blue and red finish.

Renault Trucks T, T High, C and K and Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C are equipped with a steering column that can be adjusted in three directions. The driver can adapt the driving position to his morphology, work requirements or personal comfort. The steering can be adjusted with a single foot control that changes both the position and angle of the steering wheel. Adjustment made with both hands on the steering wheel and instantaneous locking ensure precision and safety.

In the 2024 version, the heavy range trucks from Renault Trucks integrate the latest driver assistance technologies and the most effective emergency braking systems to ensure the safety of the driver, the load and road users. The manufacturer has installed radar and cameras around the vehicle which increase the driver’s field of vision.

These devices ensure the safety of road users, simplify maneuvers and reduce the risk of accidents. Finally, for efficient driving in terms of fuel consumption and therefore CO2 emissions, the vehicles can take advantage of the Optivision Map Based system, which uses topographic data and transmits them to the on-board computer during the journey to optimize change strategies gear.

