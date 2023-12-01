President of Puntarenas attacks Diego Vázquez and reveals: “Some players ended up walking”

Puntarenas President Reveals Causes of Argentine Coach Diego Vázquez’s Contract Termination

Silvia Bolaños, president of Puntarenas of the first division of Costa Rica, has brought to light the reasons behind the termination of the contract of Argentine coach Diego Vázquez. In a video shared on the social networks of the Costa Rican team, the club’s top official revealed that the board was not satisfied with the physical trainer, Patricio Negreira, for whom they were looking for a replacement.

“At the professor’s request, an international striker was hired that he himself recommended. Although at the beginning we were accompanied by good results after five games, we saw a deterioration in the physical condition of the players,” commented the Puntarenas president.

Bolaños asserted that the players were not in physical condition and that exhausted the patience of the Puntarenas board. Therefore, they asked Diego to leave Negreira.

Furthermore, Silvia revealed that they had met with Diego Vázquez with the intention of finding approval with the inclusion of another physical trainer, but the five-time champion with Motagua did not agree.

Diego Vazquez was announced by Puntarenas of Costa Rica as their new coach on August 4, however, due to documentation problems, his debut on the bench had to wait until September 9.

Since September 30, the people of Buenos Aires did not know what it was like to win. They fell against Santos Guápiles (2-1), Cartaginés (4-0), Saprissa (4-1), Herediano (2-1) and Guanacasteca (1-2).

In conclusion, the termination of the contract with Diego Vázquez was a mutual agreement, as the two parties could not come to an agreement regarding the inclusion of a new physical trainer.