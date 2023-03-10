Original title: Players Championship Preview The “Big Three” of the world gather together! A grand gathering for players! Who can conquer the island green?

（PGA Tour PGATOUR/Graphic) This Thursday night Beijing time，The third stop of the Florida Swing Tournament, the fifth designated event of the season, the flagship event of the PGA Tour 🚩——The Players Championship 🏌️in Ponte Vedra Beach, FloridaTPC Sawgrass (Player Championship Coliseum Course)Go to war.

43 top 50 players in the worldLeading the field lineup, including the current“The New Big Three”，Top three in the world – Jon Rahm, Scotty Scheffler, Rory McIlroy. Both Scheffler and McIlroy have the opportunity to surpass Lahm in this game and regain the championship.

the game’sTotal prize money is a PGA Tour-high of $25 millionthe champion will have exclusive access to4.5 million US dollars (equivalent to about 31.34 million yuan in RMB)and600 FedEx Cup points。

Flagship competition, player event! Who will the statuette trophy go to?

The third stop of the PGA Tour-Florida Swing Series, and also the fifth star-studded designated event of the season, the annual flagship event of the PGA Tour – The Players Championship, will be held at the “players’ home” – TPC Sawgrass kick off.

(The top three in the world gather, who can have the last laugh?)

The top players in the world are all eager to include the statuette of the Players Championship in their trophy display cabinets.

The world‘s “Big Three” gathered again, the world‘s No. 2 Scheffler and the world‘s No. 3 McIlroy have the opportunity this week to “squeeze” the almost unrivaled Ram from the top spot. (Please refer to the report of the last two rounds of this game for the specific situation of “ball champion competition”)

The two key top-ranked players in this week’s lineup are as follows:

Forty-three of the top 50 players in the world, and 49 of the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup this season, joined the race for the statuette.

The luxurious lineup includes eight former Players Championship champions and six FedEx Cup champions, the most notable of which is naturally the 2019 champion and the defending FedEx Cup champion this season-Rory McIlroy.

favorites to win

Rory McIlroy

(2019 tournament champion McIlroy)

Rory McIlroy is undoubtedly the star of the week, even if he doesn’t conquer TPC Sawgrass every time. Since 2017, he has competed five times, advanced three times, and finished in the top 30 only once—the championship in 2019.

McIlroy, who has played four games in 2023, won his first win of the year at the DP World Tour-Heroes Dubai Desert Classic, and won T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill last week. He ranks first in various statistical rankings this season.

Scotty Scheffler

(Schaeffler)

Scheffler, who has not yet conquered TPC Sawgrass, is eager to prove himself here. The strongest players must go through the most difficult test.

With comprehensive skills, Scheffler is the favorite to win the championship as long as he plays. He has won his fifth PGA Tour victory in the WM Phoenix Open this season. throne.

jon ramm

(ram)

The Spanish king’s almost invincible fiery state cooled down slightly in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, and he finished with T39. Rahm is well aware that this is golf, and you can’t really be invincible.

Rahm will continue to defend his title this week. He has made it through five appearances at TPC Sawgrass, and has made two top-15 finishes.

“Players’ House”, one of the most difficult courses on the PGA Tour!

TPC Sawgrass (The Players Championship Stadium Course), par 72, 7275 yards in length

The TPC Sawgrass Players Championship Stadium Course has long been regarded as one of the best courses on the PGA Tour, with one of the toughest difficulty settings.

This masterpiece of legendary designer Peter Dye underwent renovations in 2016, and the par-four No. 12 hole became a hole that can be used for direct tee shots in the following year, adding more highlights to the game.

(beautiful view of the stadium)

The 17th hole with the island green can often determine the championship. There is no need to introduce too much. There have been countless famous scenes here, and countless players have “sighed”. Since 2003, 925 balls have fallen into the hole’s water hazard.

Beginning this year, the par-5 ninth hole features a new tee, making it the first hole in Players Championship history to reach 600 yards.

Tournament 72-hole record:264, Greg Norman (1994)

