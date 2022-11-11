Riso Scotti returns to victory in the early Thursday evening at PalaRavizza, bending a Cipir Borgomanero that especially in the first two periods – closed ahead by one point – created problems for the hosts, with an aggressive defense and triple. In the third quarter the overtaking of Pavia who then took off in the last fraction until the final 95-72. Pavia starts with his hands down and Borgomanero makes no mistake. Giampieri and Abega keep Scotti alive, who relies on defense to get back on top and when slowly all the Pavesi get into rhythm in attack, there is the decisive draw. An important victory because it was obtained against a direct competitor. For Pavia, third success of the season and 6 points in the standings. Debut for Davide Trovarelli, who arrived in the day from the Armani youth teams, from which also Lionel Abega is the best scorer with 20 points.

The match

The start of the run and pull of the Piedmontese puts the Pavia defense in crisis (3-8.2 ‘). Giampieri is the only one and the Pavesi attentive in attack, Abega grows to support him, but Borgomanero makes no mistake. Oboe starts badly and after 5 ‘Gallizzi enters, on yet another easy counterattack Mazzetti stops everything (13-21.5’). Abega ends a 7-0 partial for Pavia (20-21.7 ‘). Coviello from the line completes the overtaking (26-25.9 ‘). Cecchi thanks the lost and the foul to equalize with the free. Gallizzi sows opponents but it is in defense that Pavia suffers and reaches the foul bonus after 4 ‘(30-36.13’). De Gregori is respected and Pavia returns (34-36.15 ‘). The game becomes a fight (37-39.16 ‘). However, a couple of errors by Coviello are enough and the young Piedmontese stretch again (37-43.17 ‘). Pavia redeems himself in attack with 5 points from Oboe, who misses the last easy basket. Giampieri starts with 8 points in a row that move the score (54-51.22 ‘). Inside out for Borgomanero who impacts. Forgotten defenses and protagonist attacks. Pavia commits many mistakes, many and turnovers, not taking advantage of the good offensive moment. Confusion on both sides. Pavia also puts in unnecessary fouls, stretches but does not run away (71-62, 28 ‘). Then Oboe from the line makes no mistake (76-65, 30 ‘) and opens the last quarter well, while Cipir makes a mistake. Gallizzi puts in a three-point action (81-65.32 ‘). He confronts three to make Pavia understand that it’s not over yet. Gallizzi, however, replies. Minute and aggressive defense for Borgomanero. Pavia is careful to rebound and by decreasing the offensive percentages of the Piedmontese is now firmly in front (85-68.35 ‘). Bedini puts his first triple of the season and puts an end to the match.

Classification: Vigevano, Pielle Livorno points 12; Libertas Livorno 10; Sangiorgese, Piombino, Omegna, Gallarate 8; Legnano, Montecatini, Pavia 6; Borgomanero, Casale Monferrato, Montecatini, Oleggio 4; Varese and Alba 0 (Gallarate, Oleggio, Pavia, Borgomanero one more game). –