Priske was sweating profusely and the atmosphere was exhilarating. Vorla took a moment, Kove did not comment

I don’t know how you saw it, but I was blown away by the atmosphere and I saw a big difference against the arrest of the last season, Priske was blown away. I have to highlight the fans, they have supported the team fantastically since training. You know that playing a hit is not only seen and heard, but also respected.

What do you read after the relative entrance? Weren’t you nervous when the premiere didn’t happen last year?

In winter, I can deal with stress in peace. I felt the same way a year ago, nothing special. The difference was that I know my team better, we have built a strong foundation here, much stronger than the year before when I was new here. It was very important how prepared we are, how long we will be. But he thought that he was ready, so he obviously felt comfortable on the hit. That’s it.

Can it vm lbil?

Quite Yes. The first rescues are always tough, you don’t know exactly how the soup will be arranged. But when I saw the sla saved, I was very satisfied. We created a lot of chances, we didn’t allow the opponent to do much, the game gradually flowed that day. We scored a beautiful goal, we had a good penetration in the vpno… We could have scored a goal too, we will continue to work on that.

There, Harasln, the star of both heads, played the bell. How did you work with him to get him back to the form he had in the first half of last season after the injury?

He played a really excellent game. Not only in the direction of travel with me at my feet, but also at brnn he worked excellently. Sometimes we have to wake him up a bit, but overall he was great. Head of physical training Christian Clarup and the whole team did a good job with him. We were patient, he didn’t start to thorn in full right away, a lot of it was up to him. And he also worked with assistant Lars Friis on the formation of offensive positions.

He could be thinking of a hat trick. Shouldn’t he have stayed on hiti dle?

No. He was tired, it was up to him. I want the best for every game, a hat-trick would be great, but we have a strong team, a lot of guys who are ready to step up. When someone is tired, we have to make changes to hit the intensity with which we want to fight. He lost it, so we wanted to put a game from the bench there to help us.

After the general with Anderlecht, you had a slight crush on Kuchta, did he fulfill your expectations this time?

In a horseshoe, he worked hard. He always helps us defensively, but he’s a striker, so he goes from the goal, that’s clear. even though he had, he did not forgive… His time will come, he is on the right path. I had a short holiday due to the national team, so I had a bit of a slow start. I read the link about the fact that he can’t breathe much at home, manelka, and I can’t let him breathe again at Strahov. He’s a great boy, I know he’ll help us during the season.

Tonk Olatunji, a reinforcement from Liberec, did not start at all. When will it be ready?

In order to create competition for Kuchta and Sejek, he wants to push me even in the position of ten. He was not in training with them, but the time out, we want to work him in gradually, patiently, so as not to risk injury. I can’t tell if it’s five weeks early or he gave it, but it will be ready soon.

How satisfied were you with goalkeeper Vorl, who won the league for Sparta for the first time?

Amount He did a good job, he was calm, still at my feet. He took steps with his hands confidently, self-assured, I’m proud of him. He sat through a lot last season, probably too much, so I’m glad he caught a certain account.

How is it going with the progress of Kove’s goal, are you still striving for his guest from Manchester United?

This is a question for Tom Rosick, not for m.

You only fouled four times in the whole game. Is it something you can rely on?

It’s nothing to talk about. But we certainly discussed that we have to improve our defensive game, we talk about that individually with the players. We are working on the dark defense as a whole.

The first round of the Champions League is drawn on Monday. What would you do if your compatriots from Copenhagen booed you at Sparta?

I don’t take it too seriously, I don’t really care who comes out on us. We just get someone and we have to deal with it. Some of them look more attractive, stronger, but no matter if we get you Galatasaray or someone else.

