Fires in Greece: TUI is not flying guests to Rhodes for the time being > – News – Lower Saxony

Because of the massive forest fires, TUI initially no longer wants to bring tourists to the Greek holiday island of Rhodes. The travel group from Hanover offers those affected free cancellations.

However, the flight connections remained in place to fly guests from Greece back to Germany, said TUI Group spokesman Aage Dünhaupt on Sunday. “We offer all guests who have booked to Rhodes by next Friday to rebook to another holiday destination free of charge or to cancel.”

Islanders help tourists

Villages and hotels on Rhodes have been evacuated since Saturday due to uncontrolled forest fires. The TUI Group currently has around 39,000 guests from different countries on Rhodes, said Dünhaupt. Around 7,800 of them were taken from the affected areas. A spokeswoman for the German Travel Association (DRV) said that there were around 20,000 German vacationers from tour operators on the island. Many islanders have received tourists in their private accommodation, as confirmed by the Greek authorities.

Meanwhile, the fires continue to rage. According to the local authorities, there is no relief in sight for Monday either – especially since it is still very windy.

30,000 tourists and locals had to flee the flames over the weekend. Authorities estimate it could be days before the fires are under control. 3 mins

