He does not hide a certain surprise that he defended his throne. Recently, Patrik Schick is more often in the doctor’s office than on the field, yet the Leverkusen and national team gunner became Footballer of the Year again on Monday. “In the poll, I voted for Tonda Barák in first place. Considering the health problems in the second half of the year, I’m a little surprised by the win, and I appreciate it all the more. The injury is unpleasant, I am going through one of the most difficult moments in my career. However, I believe that in three, four weeks I could be back on the field,” hopes Schick.

