The enthusiasm of the 100m gold winner at the Games “My greatest desire is to be able to inspire young people”

pavia

First the races, then all the lessons from Marcel Jacobs. The young people from Pavia spent an afternoon full of emotions at the Milan Arena with the gold medal on the 100 meters at the Tokyo Games. Four athletes were admitted to the Cus Pavia, as time limits and limit measures were foreseen for organizational reasons.

the results

On the 60 meters of the Boys category, a duel exclusively from Pavia: Simone Bovera wins, Cus Pavia, who trained with great commitment just to do well on this occasion and with a time of 7 “90 established his new personal record, in second place Leonardo Grassi, Podistica Robbiese, placed eighth for his teammate Luca Barantani, in 8 “56 and sixteenth Mattia Magistro, Casorate Primo, 8” 99. he climbed some positions with respect to the accreditations by running in 9 “14; Lorenzo Carrus, fifth in the long cadets with 5.57 and Simon Scardi, in the 1000 boys, eighth with 3’18 “69. Great satisfaction at Iriense Voghera for the victory in the 80 cadets of Delia La Barbera with a time of 10” 76, while the companions Aurora Nichele and Beatrice Barbieri are respectively fifteenth in 11 “60 and seventeenth, 11” 76. Out of the 1000 cadets Federica Micheli, Iriense, is eleventh in 3’21 “55 and Martina Boggiami, 100 Torri & Vigevano Young, fourteenth, 3’29 “36. In the 80 cadets Giovanni Ardagna, Iriense, is thirteenth in 9” 88 and Raffaello Beccaria twenty-second, 10 “35. In the 1000 girls 10th Martina Tarantola, 100 Torri & Young, 3’32” 91. Marcel Jacobs took the chair, explaining how his athletic journey began in Lombardy, with new ideas such as the intrinsic value “even higher than the Olympic gold” of the indoor world title won over 60 last March in Belgrade. ” Today was a great day – Jacob said s -, I met and trained with 300 boys and girls who love sports like me. They are the future, and having the opportunity to tell the path that brought me here will remain a special moment for me. My greatest desire is to be able to inspire young people ». –