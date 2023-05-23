Home » David Gautier: “We are champions with values ​​that we have not always had”
David Gautier: “We are champions with values ​​that we have not always had”

David Gautier: “We are champions with values ​​that we have not always had”

David Gautier, coach of Asvel, champion of France 2023: ” It’s beautiful. When you come to Asvel you have to win titles but it’s always easier said than done. And we did. We are expected every weekend, everyone wants to beat Asvel. We didn’t give up, we are champions with values ​​that we haven’t always had this year. It’s the heart, the guts and that’s what makes the difference in the end. We have nine out of ten players who will stay next year. We won two titles out of three possible, it’s already very nice.

