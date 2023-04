Sports TV program of April 28, 2023: on which channels to watch sports?

Pro Division 2, 29th day

Vannes-Colomiers

Time: kick off at 7 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Aix-en-Provence – Aurillac

Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 1

Massy-Oyonnax

Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 2

Rouen – Beziers

Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 3

Soyaux – Angouleme

Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 4

Montauban – Carcassonne

Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 5

Biarritz – Grenoble

Time: kick-off at 9 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport