Attention travelers: this is how the return plan to the capital goes

Daniela Vargas



May 22, 2023 – 7:24 PM

The Mobility secretary calls on citizens to take into account that this holiday Monday, May 22, the regional peak and plate measure will apply.

Between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., only vehicles with license plates ending in an even number may enter, and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., vehicles with odd license plates may do so. Before 12:00 p.m. and after 8:00 pm, there is no restriction.

The nine corridors where the Pico and regional plate operate are:

North Freeway: from the Andes toll to the north portal of the TransMilenio system, in a north-south direction South highway: from the municipal limit of Soacha to Boyacá avenue, in a south-north direction. Centennial Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá river to the city of Cali avenue (carrera 86 avenue), in a west-east direction Calle 80: from the guadua bridge to gate 80 of the Transmilenio system, in the west-east direction} Carrera 7: from 245th street to 183rd street, north-south Avenida Boyacá – via al Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old road to Llano, in a south-north direction Via Suba – Cota: from the Bogotá river to 170 street avenue, in a north-south direction Via La Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7 avenue, in an east-west direction Via Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to the ring road, in an east-west direction

Recommendations for your trip: