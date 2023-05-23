Home » Attention travelers: this is how the return plan to the capital goes
News

Attention travelers: this is how the return plan to the capital goes

by admin
Daniela Vargas

May 22, 2023 – 7:24 PM

The Mobility secretary calls on citizens to take into account that this holiday Monday, May 22, the regional peak and plate measure will apply.

Between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., only vehicles with license plates ending in an even number may enter, and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., vehicles with odd license plates may do so. Before 12:00 p.m. and after 8:00 pm, there is no restriction.

The nine corridors where the Pico and regional plate operate are:

  1. North Freeway: from the Andes toll to the north portal of the TransMilenio system, in a north-south direction
  2. South highway: from the municipal limit of Soacha to Boyacá avenue, in a south-north direction.
  3. Centennial Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá river to the city of Cali avenue (carrera 86 avenue), in a west-east direction
  4. Calle 80: from the guadua bridge to gate 80 of the Transmilenio system, in the west-east direction}
  5. Carrera 7: from 245th street to 183rd street, north-south
  6. Avenida Boyacá – via al Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old road to Llano, in a south-north direction
  7. Via Suba – Cota: from the Bogotá river to 170 street avenue, in a north-south direction
  8. Via La Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7 avenue, in an east-west direction
  9. Via Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to the ring road, in an east-west direction
Recommendations for your trip:

  • Plan your return to Bogotá in advance.
  • Do not generate lines of vehicles at the entrances of the city waiting for the entry time for the peak and regional license plate.
  • Check the technical-mechanical state of the vehicle before the trip, do the respective preventive maintenance and have the vehicle documentation, the SOAT and the current Technical-Mechanical Review on hand.
  • Rest well before driving to avoid microsleep during the ride.
  • Drive free of the effects of alcohol and psychoactive substances.
  • Drive abiding by traffic regulations and without exceeding the speed limit.

