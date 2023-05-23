Foo Fighters confirm Josh Freese as new drummer

The band revealed the identity of the new member this past Sunday during the livestream Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, a studio session recorded at the group’s 606 Studios in Northrodge, California. During the livestream they repeatedly dropped names of famous drummers to play with their audience. appeared Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee o Danny Carey of Tool to make cameos until he appeared Josh Freese at the end of the video. not counting Dave Grohl, Freese is the third drummer to join Foo Fighters. Before Hawkins, William Goldsmith (Sunny Day Real Estate, The Fire Theft) He participated “The Color And Shape” of 1997.

Josh Freese He is one of the world‘s best-known session and touring drummers. Not surprisingly, he started working with the hardcore band The Vandalsbut over the years he has played or recorded with artists such as The Offspring, Lana del Rey, Rob Zombie, A Perfect Circle, Danny Elfman, Devo, Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inchs Nails, Evanescence, Meredith Brooks, Good Charlotte and many more.

Hawkins died at age 50 while on tour with Foo Fighters last year in Bogota, Colombia. Following the cancellation of their next few shows, the band returned to the stage for two Hawkins all-star tribute shows in late 2022. Freese performed with the band during those shows, and in a social media post, he said he specifically requested to play Hawkins kit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

