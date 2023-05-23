Home » Woman tries to kidnap a child: the father intervenes and blocks the 22-year-old
Woman tries to kidnap a child: the father intervenes and blocks the 22-year-old

A woman of 22 years old Italian with North African origins was sued for kidnapping by the Carabinieri after attempting to kidnap a two-year-old on Sunday afternoon at around 6.15pm Gae Aulenti square in Milan.

The woman took the child in her arms and left suddenly in the direction of Porta Garibaldi station

The little boy was playing with other children while their parents were nearby. At one point the young woman approached the group and started talking to the child. She then she suddenly she picked him up and si she is abruptly removed in the direction of the station Porta Garibaldi.

The intervention of the father and the call to the police

The scene was noticed by the 41-year-old father who immediately chased and blocked the woman after just under a hundred meters. In the meantime, the military of the mobile radio unit had been called who then reconstructed the episode. From the first investigations, the woman appears to have problems of a psychic nature.

