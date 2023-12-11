Promoting the development of cultural tourism industry through events – Marathon culture shows diverse driving role – Sports – China Industry Network

Using Marathons to Drive Cultural Tourism Growth: Experts Weigh In

The intersection of sports and tourism industries has been gaining traction in recent years, particularly through road running events such as marathons. At the “2023 China Sports Culture Expo China Sports Tourism Expo” held recently, experts and officials gathered to discuss the significant impact of marathon events on the development of cultural tourism industries.

Li Xiaoping, director of the Jiangxi Provincial Sports Bureau, highlighted the success of marathons in Jiangxi Province, with the Nanchang Marathon contributing 125 million in operating income this year alone. The event has not only driven economic growth but also positively impacted the local hotel and commercial consumption sectors.

Ma Yufeng, director of the Henan Provincial Sports Bureau, shared similar sentiments, citing the growth of participants in the Zhengkai Marathon from 5,600 in 2007 to 49,000 today. The event has also spurred developments in the catering industry in Zhengzhou and Kaifeng.

Lu Wei, director of the Rizhao Municipal Sports Bureau, emphasized the promotional opportunities that marathons offer for showcasing a city’s highlights and spurring economic growth. He noted that the Rizhao Marathon has effectively connected scenic spots and commercial business districts, acting as a significant driver for the city’s economic and social development.

Ponzi, director of the World Athletics Federation’s Road Running Office, underscored the importance of marathon events in driving local development and promoting sustainable development. He stressed the need to engage more people, not just professional athletes, in marathon events for long-term economic benefits.

While highlighting the positive impact of marathon events, the experts also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and high quality of these events. The ability of the government to provide robust public services, especially in terms of safety and medical support, was seen as crucial for the success of large-scale events like marathons.

Additionally, the experts underscored the role of effective risk control and service guarantees in shaping the reputation of marathon events and the cities hosting them. They emphasized the importance of comprehensive coordination, joint emergency response, and industry docking mechanisms in ensuring the success of marathon events and their role in driving economic and social development.

In summary, marathon events were seen as a powerful tool for promoting not just the sports and tourism industries, but also for contributing to the overall economic and social development of the cities hosting them. The long-term impact of marathon events on a city’s brand promotion was also highlighted by the experts, indicating the potential for lasting economic benefits from hosting such events.

