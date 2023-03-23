PSG captain Grace Geyoro in a duel against Wolfsburg’s Lena Oberdorf in the Champions League quarter-final first leg lost 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in Paris on March 22, 2023 . FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The evening did not succeed for the French women. Paris Saint-Germain lost against the Germans of Wolfsburg (1-0) on Wednesday March 22, in the quarter-final first leg of the Women’s Champions League, at the Parc des Princes, while the players of Olympique Lyonnais, defending champions, were also beaten 1-0 by the English Chelsea.

The situation is getting more complicated for the Parisiennes, who will necessarily have to win in Germany next Thursday to reach the last four of the competition, which they have reached in the last three years (2020, 2021, 2022). The situation is just as delicate for OL, who will have to win on March 30 in London by two goals to qualify for the semi-finals.

Reduced to ten per hour of play, due to a hand in the box from French defender Elisa De Almeida, warned for the second time in the match, the Parisiennes conceded a penalty while dominating the game.

A penalty against the run of play

In front of the 18,000 Parisian supporters, Dominique Janssen converted the penalty, whistled after viewing the VAR, with a low shot that took Sarah Bouhaddi on the wrong foot (62e).

Just before, a penalty finally canceled by the VAR had been whistled in favor of PSG: the left side Sakina Karchaoui, launched at full speed, had been hung by the knee of Marina Hegering and the English referee judged that he did not there was no fault after reviewing the footage of the action.

Despite the numerical inferiority, the partners of captain Grace Geyoro, qualified for the final of the Coupe de France and current second in the championship, were the first in the duels and kept their foot on the ball, without obtaining real occasions.

PSG’s last defeat dates back to December 22, 2022 in the Champions League against Chelsea (0-3). Since then, Paris remained on nine matches without defeat.

Lyonnaises not dangerous enough

Like their Parisian counterparts, the Lyonnaises also dominated the first period. But they did not really know how to be dangerous except on two off-target opportunities from Eugénie Le Sommer (9e) et Sara Däbritz (39e). They obtained six corners against two at Chelsea who, despite the premature exit of England international Millie Bright through injury (43e), was more incisive.

Lyon defender Selma Bacha faces Chelsea player Maren Mjelde in the Champions League quarter-final first leg lost 1-0 against Chelsea, at Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, near Lyon, March 22, 2023. OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

And Guro Reiten found the opening with a shot wrapped from the right after a pass from Erin Cuthbert who had recovered the ball at the feet of Lindsey Horan (28e).

Chelsea soon had other chances with an attempt from Lauren James which hit the post (36e) while Samantha Kerr narrowly missed the frame in added time in the first period (45+5).

Shortly after half-time, James and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd again pushed OL’s Chilean goalkeeper, Christiane Endler, to two saves in two stages (54e89e) just like Kerr who shot just wide (75e).

Overall, Lyon were inferior to their opponent in terms of commitment to face the physical density of the London team but also of pace, like the anonymous performances of Le Sommer, Dzsenifer Maroszan or Horan.

However, Olympique Lyonnais could have equalized on a shot from Delphine Cascarino, hitting the post after a poor recovery from Magdalena Eriksson on Vicki Becho (61e), or on a shot by Daniëlle van de Donk, off target (81e).

