PSG extend with captain Marquinhos

Brazilian defender Marquinhos is staying at France’s top club Paris Saint-Germain on a long-term basis. The contract with the 29-year-old captain had been extended until June 2028, PSG announced on Friday. “I’m happy about the contract extension and I’m very proud,” said Marquinhos. “I am convinced that we will continue to achieve great things together in the years to come.”

Club President Nasser al-Chelaifi was also pleased. “I remember when he came to the club at the age of 19. From day one he showed great commitment and a will to win – always fighting for the Paris Saint-Germain jersey. His footballing talent, experience and commitment to the club are exceptional.”

Messi and Neymar’s future unclear

In his previous nine seasons in Paris, the Brazilian won, among other things, seven French league titles. On April 8th of this year, Marquinhos played his 400th competitive game for Paris Saint-German in the win against OGC Nice.

However, it is still unclear whether the stars Lionel Messi and Neymar will stay with the French champions. Argentinian Messi’s contract expires at the end of the season and the world champion has been linked both with his former club FC Barcelona and with an engagement in Saudi Arabia. Brazil’s currently injured international Neymar still has a contract until the summer of 2025, but is rumored to be flirting with a move to the English Premier League.