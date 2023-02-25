12
- Ukraine, what the UN resolution provides for a “just and lasting peace” Sky Tg24
- The world condemns Russia to the UN, ‘away from Ukraine’ ANSA agency
- UN, the General Assembly calls for the “immediate” withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine Euronews Italian
- Ukraine, the UN condemns Putin. Eyes on China for the “peace plan” the Republic
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Benetton Treviso starts with a victory: Stormers beaten 22-18 on their debut in the United Rugby Championship