The Petro government’s proposals have all sectors taking Diazepam or at least valerian and not exactly because some of their congressmen legislate marijuana.

Not only uncertainty generates nervousness. The agrarian reform announcements have generated invasions, kidnappings and murders of sugarcane workers. The first decisions of the total peace increased the violence in the departments in which the groups called to “submit” operate.

The army has had to stand still, but extortion, kidnapping, confinement and displacement are on the rise. The murder of social leaders does not stop. Laxity in the face of drug trafficking and illegal mining aggravates the situation.

Add in the uncertainty around the future of oil, gas, coal and power. Venezuela has already announced that it is preparing to export gas to Colombia and many analysts anticipate that in 2027 we will have an energy deficit because, due to the political intervention of tariffs, expansion projects are halted.

Most believe that it will also lead to a “blackout.”

No expert in health issues, not even Roy Barreras himself, welcomes the reform, because it is financially unsustainable and because it politicizes the provision of the service.

The little that is known about the labor reform also causes concern, since it hardens hiring so much that it will discourage employment and increase informality.

What has me taking valerian is that those who warn of problems are technical people and those who defend initiatives are politicians.

I have never resisted change, but I have always thought that ideas must be supported by numbers and changes supported by plans. I don’t see clarity in the how.

