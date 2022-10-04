Home Sports PSG has always lost on the field of Benfica: odds and predictions
Sports

PSG has always lost on the field of Benfica: odds and predictions

by admin
PSG has always lost on the field of Benfica: odds and predictions

Challenge to the top of Champions League group H, that of Juventus. Both teams have full points

Two teams to six points, the other two to zero. Group H of the Champions League is split: Benfica and Psg have full points, Maccabi Haifa and Juventus still dry. The third day will put the first two of the class up against, while the bianconeri will try to break free at home against the Israelis: PSG will visit Benfica, starting whistle on Wednesday evening at 21.

How the two teams arrive

Both Benfica and Psg lead their respective rankings at home. And both teams drew one match and won all the others: 22 points in eight matches for the Portuguese (the only tie arrived on the last day, 0-0 at Guimaraes), 25 in nine for the French. , who over the weekend won 2-1 at home against Nice thanks to Mbappé’s goal in the 83rd minute, after Messi’s advantage and Laborde’s equalizer.

The statistics

For PSG, the away match against Benfica is historically difficult. The data is very clear: three games, three defeats. Two in the UEFA Cup / Europa League (3-1 in 2007 and 2-1 in 2011) and one in the Champions League, with the Portuguese side going 2-1 in the group stage of the 2013/14 season. The Paris of now is a completely different team compared to the previous three mentioned, will it be able to reverse the trend? And Benfica have always won against French teams in Champions League home games: five wins. Overall, the Portuguese have found five wins in their last six home games in the competition’s group stage.

See also  J&W Feltre and Valbelluna: a victory is needed

The tip: X2 + Over 2.5

Net of Benfica’s excellent form, a PSG still defeated in Portugal would be a big surprise. Christophe Galtier’s line-up has everything to find the first points of his history on the Benfica pitch. The X2 is a decidedly plausible option, perhaps combined with Over 2.5: the odds are 1.81 for Better, 1.80 for Snai and 1.75 for Sisal.

The quote

Clearly the bookmakers are betting on the victory of PSG. The mark 2 is given at 1.77 by Sisal, 1.75 by 888Sport and 1.73 by Snai; much more detached are the draw (4.35 for 888Sport, 4.33 for Betfair and Bet365) and the success of Benfica (4.50 for Betfair, 4.35 for Sisal and 888Sport).

October 4, 2022 (change October 4, 2022 | 13:53)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Samp, Ranieri: “I’m consistent. I’m not going back...

Chinese Super League-Zang Yifeng wears a hat and...

Poker of Robbio in the derby with the...

Salary deduction? The forward broadcaster used Pope’s head...

Indonesia football stadium tragedy: Why police questioned after...

Accademia, which mocked Solbiatese, catches the draw only...

LeBron James 0 in 7 with strong eyebrows,...

Cycling, Tre Valli Varesine: Elisa Longo Borghini wins...

The Lakers lead by 5 points at halftime:...

An inspired Voghe overwhelms the Vergiatese opens Romano,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy