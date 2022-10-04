Challenge to the top of Champions League group H, that of Juventus. Both teams have full points

Two teams to six points, the other two to zero. Group H of the Champions League is split: Benfica and Psg have full points, Maccabi Haifa and Juventus still dry. The third day will put the first two of the class up against, while the bianconeri will try to break free at home against the Israelis: PSG will visit Benfica, starting whistle on Wednesday evening at 21.

How the two teams arrive — Both Benfica and Psg lead their respective rankings at home. And both teams drew one match and won all the others: 22 points in eight matches for the Portuguese (the only tie arrived on the last day, 0-0 at Guimaraes), 25 in nine for the French. , who over the weekend won 2-1 at home against Nice thanks to Mbappé’s goal in the 83rd minute, after Messi’s advantage and Laborde’s equalizer.

The statistics — For PSG, the away match against Benfica is historically difficult. The data is very clear: three games, three defeats. Two in the UEFA Cup / Europa League (3-1 in 2007 and 2-1 in 2011) and one in the Champions League, with the Portuguese side going 2-1 in the group stage of the 2013/14 season. The Paris of now is a completely different team compared to the previous three mentioned, will it be able to reverse the trend? And Benfica have always won against French teams in Champions League home games: five wins. Overall, the Portuguese have found five wins in their last six home games in the competition’s group stage. See also J&W Feltre and Valbelluna: a victory is needed

The tip: X2 + Over 2.5 — Net of Benfica’s excellent form, a PSG still defeated in Portugal would be a big surprise. Christophe Galtier’s line-up has everything to find the first points of his history on the Benfica pitch. The X2 is a decidedly plausible option, perhaps combined with Over 2.5: the odds are 1.81 for Better, 1.80 for Snai and 1.75 for Sisal.

The quote — Clearly the bookmakers are betting on the victory of PSG. The mark 2 is given at 1.77 by Sisal, 1.75 by 888Sport and 1.73 by Snai; much more detached are the draw (4.35 for 888Sport, 4.33 for Betfair and Bet365) and the success of Benfica (4.50 for Betfair, 4.35 for Sisal and 888Sport).

October 4, 2022 (change October 4, 2022 | 13:53)

