Attentive to the market for young talent, PSG have expressed an interest in Nordsjaelland left winger Ernest Nuamah. At least one offer has reportedly already been forwarded for the 19-year-old Ghanaian but it has reportedly been turned down by the Danish club. Under contract until June 2026, Nuamah scored 8 goals and delivered 4 assists last season. He was voted Danish League Player of the Year and made his national debut last June. Lille and Reims would also follow him.

