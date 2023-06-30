Home » PSG is looking for stars for its attack
Sports

PSG is looking for stars for its attack

by admin
PSG is looking for stars for its attack

30/06/2023

Act. a las 23:20

CEST

The Parisian club launches for Bernardo Silva and Harry Kane to shore up its offensive zone

In case of not being able to arrive, the Parisian team would probe Rashford and Kolo Muani

PSG is still looking for its first Champions League in history and it will not be for lack of money. With the departure of Messi confirmed, the Parisian sports management is already moving to try to incorporate new stars in the offensive part.

After disbursing more than 100 million for the defensive plot (60 for Manuel Ugarte and 45 Lucas Hernández), now the Parisians want spend just over 200 million to reinforce their attack, according to Le Parisien.

The main goal It’s Bernardo Silva. Luis Campos has put all his effort into trying to bring Bernardo back to Ligue 1, a competition in which he stood out with Monaco. The starting price for Manchester City to let him go could be close to 80 million euros.

Apart from Bernardo, who would arrive to replace Messi, Luis Campos also wants to reinforce the position of center forward. The best placed is Harry Kane. In the same way as Bernardo, the price of English could be 80 million euros. In fact, it is expected that in the coming days PSG send a formal offer for this amount to Tottenham.

In case of not being able to close these operations, next on the lists are Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United forward is an old PSG obsession, which already tried to incorporate him last season, without success.

See also  Julius Randle: Maybe Miami wants to win this series more than we do

Despite the amount of money they intend to spend, fair play is still not a problem. It is thanks to the departures of Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos, who occupied a large part of the club’s salaries.

You may also like

Cairo announces Bellanova al Toro: “The first market...

Medalist with a scalpel. The Czech vice-champion of...

Club Olimpia Deportivo Announces Contract Renewal of Four...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Elena Rybakina,...

European Games: Judo team has its sights set...

the Covisoc towards the rejection of the registration....

Cardiff must also pay the rest of the...

Keith Hernandez: Shohei Ohtani couldn’t wear No. 17...

Sparta’s first training session: Ševčík’s premiere, miserable ending,...

Tour de France: Tour de France becomes a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy