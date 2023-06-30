Last day to pay property tax in Santa Marta with 50% interest discount

This was reported by the District Treasury Secretariat. The agency stated that payments can be made at the District Mayor’s Office, located at Calle 14 #2-49, also at the Carrera Revenue Office (11 #17A-48). Another means of cancellation is the page www.santamarta.gov.co through PSE, as well as the ChatBot 3206158606 or the APP Tributos SM.

“There are only a few hours left to receive this benefit”recalled the Ministry of Finance.

📣 TODAY is the last day to pay your property tax for the year 2022 and previous validity with a 50% discount on default interest 🙌 Run 🏃🏽‍♀️ to pay you are still on time ⏱️There are only a few hours left to receive this benefit pic.twitter.com/9p3QuQTGBP – Secretary of Finance of Santa Marta (@haciendastamta) June 30, 2023

