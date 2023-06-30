María Ercilia Oramas López’s Odyssey: The Challenges of Withdrawing Money in Cuba’s Financial Crisis

Title: Cuban Broadcaster’s Hilarious Frustration with Banking System Exposes Financial Crisis

In a comical yet scathing social media post, popular Cuban broadcaster María Ercilia Oramas López shared her exasperating experience while attempting to withdraw money from a bank in Havana. The incident shed light on the ongoing financial liquidity crisis faced by citizens in Cuba, where a lack of physical currency hampers daily payments and transactions.

Oramas López took to Facebook to express her frustrations, highlighting the abysmal state of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in her city. “Horrible ATMs, almost none working, but I need to get my money, please,” she lamented in her post, which captured a screenshot of her shared feelings.

Considering the electronic withdrawal methods unavailable, Oramas López decided to brave the queues and wait patiently for her turn at the bank’s register. However, what she encountered next only added to her disbelief. Upon reaching the cashier, she was infamously informed that the bank only had five-peso bills and she could withdraw only five thousand pesos – a sum that could easily fill a wheelbarrow.

The absurdity of the situation provoked Oramas López to raise the question: who in their right mind would want to walk away with five thousand pesos in five-dollar bills? In jest, she humorously suggested one would have to bring a suitcase to accommodate the influx of notes.

Determined to only withdraw 200 pesos, Oramas López waited patiently, but the condition of the money she received left her appalled. Discovering that the 40 five-peso bills were dirty and tarnished, she couldn’t help but express her dismay. “Where is the money? Why are the banks giving out money that seems to have been picked up from a garbage can? A plague!” she exclaimed.

While María Ercilia Oramas López ended up with a purse full of grimy bills, she ironically found solace in the fact that it wasn’t five thousand pesos, ultimately sparing her from a situation that would have been even more laughable.

The financial liquidity crisis in Cuba continues to persist, hindering citizens from accessing the physical money they require for day-to-day payments and commercial transactions. The government has been advocating for the use of electronic payment platforms to address this issue, but this strategy is not viable for everyone due to various factors such as lack of access or insufficient knowledge of the technology involved.

At present, the Cuban Central Bank has not announced any measures to alleviate the situation, and the government acknowledges the cost associated with printing new banknotes as a deterrent to taking action.

As Cubans like María Ercilia Oramas López contend with the ongoing challenges of the banking system and financial instability, the dire need for a sustainable solution becomes increasingly apparent.

