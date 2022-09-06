The last Juventus goal in Paris dates back to 1997 with Nicola Amoruso. But the Bianconeri’s challenges from across the Alps have seen memorable feats
The closeness between France and Juventus is not only a geographical but also a sentimental one. Rereading the novel of the cups, a custom that has marked the key moments of Juventus’ travels in Europe leaps to the eye, suffice it to say that the penultimate obstacle before winning the two European Cup / Champions League was a French club: Bordeaux in the 1985 and Nantes in 1996.