An intense, rough recovery match. As expected, at the start of the game, the Dunkirks did not spare PSG. At halftime, they only conceded three points (21-18). But the Parisians were able to be patient and take off in the second half before winning 44-36.
Dunkirk showed great things but the logic was respected despite the absence of several executives from the Parisian team. PSG knew how to accelerate and take advantage of the clumsiness of their opponents. “We managed to stay focused despite the difficulty of playing a team like Dunkirk which puts a lot of physical intensity”reacted Elohim Prandi, the left back of PSG at the microphone of beIN Sports.
“But the victory is there, thanks to the strength of character of the team, he continued. It was important to succeed in surpassing oneself. We are restarting the Championship well, but we will try to correct the defensive aspect because if we score a lot, we will have to limit the number of goals conceded. »
Of the eighty goals scored, three players have eight, two from Dunkirk, Théo Avelange Demouge and Diogo De Abreu Oliveira, and the Parisian Ferran Sole (7 for David Balaguer).
Thanks to this victory, PSG are back at the top of the rankings in Montpellier, which beat Toulouse on Friday (34-29). The two teams have fourteen wins and two losses in sixteen games (28 points). Easy winners of Chartres on the outside (27-37), the Nantes are third in two points. Limoges also won without too much difficulty against Créteil (34-26).