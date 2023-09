Paris Saint Germain overwhelms Olympique Marseille and redeems the defeat in Nice last week. Despite an ankle injury for Mbappé, who was forced to leave the field in the 32nd minute, Luis Enrique found the first goals from Goncalo Ramos, who came on in his place and starred with a brace, and summer striker Kolo Muani. Hakimi scored again, breaking the deadlock after scoring against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

