Psg vira su Vlahovic, Lukaku rompe col Chelsea

The forwards are at the center of the day of negotiations, with rumors that have crossed between the main European championships. The Psg “point straight at Dusan VLAHOVIC“, according to Le Parisien. The French champion club would have identified the right profile for the role of centre-forward in the 23-year-old Juventus forward. Meanwhile, there is news on the negotiation involving Romelu LUKAKU e l’Inter. The Belgian striker wants Inter and to force Chelsea’s hand he doesn’t intend to show up at the meeting. The Blues have responded with an ultimatum: they expect him by July 17th.

According to Le Parisien Vlahovic’s lead “is taken very seriously” by PSG, who today formalized the signing for five years of the 18-year-old blue Cher Ndour, midfielder, taken from Benfica. Returning to the Serbian, the club has not yet formulated a real offer to Juventus, limiting itself to polls and “the initial responses are good”. If Vlahovic imposes himself as the first goal in attack, it’s because Harry KANE deals with Bayern Munich e Victor OSIMHEN cannot leave Naplesunless Paris puts 180 million euros on the table.

Lukaku’s decision would have been taken in mutual agreement with Inter, waiting for his transfer to be unblocked. The nerazzurri are preparing a new offer to Chelsea, who had refused 25 million. Now Inter would like to present a new proposal with a figure that would be around 30-35 million euros. Marotta has reached an agreement in principle with the player’s entourage regarding salary: if the negotiation goes well he will sign a four-year contract worth 7.5 million euros net per season. The paths of Inter and Samir HANDANOVIC are divided: after eleven seasons the Slovenian goalkeeper leaves Milan.

Gianluca SCAMACCA wants to return to Italy, particularly in Rome, the city where he grew up. Roma, on Mourinho’s suggestion, asked for him on an expensive loan, but West Ham – who paid Sassuolo almost 40 million euros a year ago – have always reiterated their intention to include a redemption obligation, perhaps linked to attendance. Roma are ready to raise the amount of the onerous loan, also to satisfy the player’s wishes. Still attacking. On the notebook of Lazio there is the name of Georges MIKAUTADZE, born in 2000, from Metz. French but naturalized Georgian, he could start as deputy building, and then climb the hierarchies in the event of a positive response. The Biancoceleste club has already submitted an offer.

After the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli has a new director. It is Mauro MELUSO, born in 1965, former player of Lazio, with which he made his debut in Serie A, as well as Cremonese and Foggia. Abroad, Barcelona announced an agreement with the Brazilians of Athletico Paranaense for the transfer of Vitor ROQUE in the summer of 2024. The 18-year-old striker, costing 30 million euros (which could double on the basis of various bonuses) Roque will arrive in Catalonia in the 2024-’25 season and will sign with Barça until 2031. His release clause will be fixed in 500 million euros. (HANDLE).

Meanwhile Sergej MILINKOVIC-SAVIC signed a three-year contract with Al-Hilal, announced the Saudi club on their Twitter account. The deal, which expires in June 2026, was signed in Austria, where the player will join the pre-season training camp, the Ryad-based club said, having already secured the services of Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly and Portuguese Ruben Neves . After eight years with the Lazio shirt, the 28-year-old Serbian midfielder therefore joins the ranks of players attracted by the Saudi princely signings. In the biancoceleste shirt, worn in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic scored 69 goals in 341 appearances. He won the 2019 Italian Cup. His move to Saudi Arabia confirms the recent excessive power of the oil monarchy on the market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

