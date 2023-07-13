Macron sent a finger in a letter: the yellow that shakes the Elysium

PARIS. A piece of severed finger in a letter. Recipient: French President Emmanuel Macron. This is the macabre discovery made between Sunday and Monday by the services of the Elysée which sort between 1,000 and 1,500 e-mails every day, many of which are addressed to the tenant of the Presidential Palace. A service made up of about seventy employees, who read and scan all correspondence in offices located outside the Elysée. Thus the anatomical part sent by post was identified.

The first to break the news was the ultra-conservative weekly Valeurs Actuelles. “The finger was placed in a refrigerator where the policemen keep bowls,” said a security source, explaining that the Elysée did everything to keep the news hidden: “There is no written record, nothing” . Only in the night some agents

The finger would belong to the author of the gesture, who would suffer from psychiatric disorders. According to a source close to the dossier, the man was immediately taken care of by the competent medical services. Meanwhile, the Elysium remains silent on the press.

A police source and the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office have announced that an investigation has been opened into the case. The news comes as France prepares for the national holiday of July 14, which this year risks rekindling the clashes that have erupted in recent days in the banlieues of the whole country.

