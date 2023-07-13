Home » Macron sent a finger in a letter: the yellow that shakes the Elysium
World

Macron sent a finger in a letter: the yellow that shakes the Elysium

by admin
Macron sent a finger in a letter: the yellow that shakes the Elysium

PARIS. A piece of severed finger in a letter. Recipient: French President Emmanuel Macron. This is the macabre discovery made between Sunday and Monday by the services of the Elysée which sort between 1,000 and 1,500 e-mails every day, many of which are addressed to the tenant of the Presidential Palace. A service made up of about seventy employees, who read and scan all correspondence in offices located outside the Elysée. Thus the anatomical part sent by post was identified.

The first to break the news was the ultra-conservative weekly Valeurs Actuelles. “The finger was placed in a refrigerator where the policemen keep bowls,” said a security source, explaining that the Elysée did everything to keep the news hidden: “There is no written record, nothing” . Only in the night some agents

The finger would belong to the author of the gesture, who would suffer from psychiatric disorders. According to a source close to the dossier, the man was immediately taken care of by the competent medical services. Meanwhile, the Elysium remains silent on the press.

A police source and the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office have announced that an investigation has been opened into the case. The news comes as France prepares for the national holiday of July 14, which this year risks rekindling the clashes that have erupted in recent days in the banlieues of the whole country.

See also  Among the soldiers of the first line of the Ukrainian counteroffensive- TV Courier

You may also like

Sweden, after the Koran it will now be...

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy