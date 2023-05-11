PSG’s share in the Zlín hockey club will be acquired by Samohyl Holding and Recollect

Representatives of the city of Zlín today agreed to the transfer of PSG’s business share in the first league ice hockey club Berani Zlín. Originally, the ten percent share of PSG was to be acquired by the company Dakos, based in Benešov, whose owner had previously supported the Zlín club. However, the owner withdrew from his plan and the current co-owners, Samohyl Holding and Recollect, which is a subsidiary of Trinity Bank, will acquire the share of PSG, mayor Jiří Korec (ANO) told ČTK and Czech Radio today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

